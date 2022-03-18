War in Ukraine is ‘electroshock’ for NATO, says Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday stood by his controversial 2019 comment that NATO was experiencing “brain death,” however mentioned the battle in Ukraine had given the Western army alliance an “electroshock,” and would assist present “strategic clarification” for its position.

Setting out his marketing campaign platform forward of France’s presidential election subsequent month, Macron advised a press convention he took “full responsibility” for what he mentioned in 2019, however added that “Russia has just provided an electroshock … the awakening” with its invasion of Ukraine.

“The war launched by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin brings a clarification, and creates at our borders and on our European soil an unusual threat which gives a strategic clarification to NATO,” Macron mentioned. “Yet, I continue to think that we need to rebuild a new European order of security, that the war today in Ukraine makes it even more indispensable.”

In 2019, Macron caused a stir by saying Europe wanted to “wake up” and lift its recreation on protection and safety following what he noticed then as a collapse of U.S.-EU strategic cooperation inside NATO and different developments.

“What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO,” Macron mentioned in an interview then with the Economist, including that Europe was standing on “the edge of a precipice” and wanted to begin considering of itself strategically as a geopolitical energy.

On Thursday, requested by a POLITICO reporter if he would rethink his 2019 feedback, Macron mentioned he had sought then to launch a “strategic clarification” of NATO’s position, including that work in that path had already been executed in France and within the EU.

He mentioned, for instance, that EU leaders will “conclude” work on the EU’s “strategic compass” — championed by France to bolster the bloc’s army capabilities — at subsequent week’s European Council in Brussels. He additionally careworn {that a} NATO summit in June would “redefine the alliance’s frameworks.”

Work on a NATO rethink is underway. In 2020, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrange an knowledgeable group to work on a future orientation of NATO. Stoltenberg himself mentioned earlier this month that Russia’s battle on Ukraine had forced the military alliance to launch an pressing rethink of its long-term technique.