War in Ukraine: Protecting women refugees from violence and sexual exploitation 

In a decision adopted on 5 May by 462 votes in favour, 19 in opposition to and 89 abstentions, MEPs strongly condemn using sexual and gender-based violence as a weapon of conflict. They categorical their deep concern in regards to the rising variety of stories of human trafficking, sexual violence, exploitation, rape and abuse confronted by girls and youngsters fleeing Ukraine.

MEPs spotlight particularly that the precise wants of girls and ladies needs to be addressed in refugee reception centres and that grievance mechanisms needs to be made instantly accessible to them in languages and codecs accessible to all. Member states and the EU ought to swiftly establish and prosecute the trafficking networks taking advantage of sexual exploitation of girls refugees. Parliament additionally urges EU nations to supply protected and coordinated transport between member states.

Guaranteeing entry to important SRHR companies

MEPs name on the EU and all host and transit nations to make sure entry to sexual and reproductive well being and rights (SRHR), significantly emergency contraception and abortion care, together with for victims of rape, in addition to obstetric care. For these girls who’re nonetheless in Ukraine, Parliament urges the EU to make use of all of the measures and funds at its disposal to answer their SRHR wants, and to ship dignity kits, together with contraceptives and sexual reproductive well being kits, in humanitarian packages and convoys to Ukraine and to host nations.

To facilitate the mixing of girls refugees in host nations, MEPs need to grant them entry to the labour market as quickly as attainable and name for particular programmes and language programs in addition to entry to childcare.

Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee Chairman Robert Biedroń (S&D, PL) stated: “Mass rapes, sexual and gender-based violence, torture and genocide are being used as a weapon of war. We will not rest until the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice, but – even when they are – deeply wounded lives might never recover from such trauma. This is why it is unacceptable that women seeking refuge in the EU are being deprived of fundamental sexual reproductive health services. Member states must step up their efforts and ensure that these women receive all the support they require.”

Background

According to the UNHCR, greater than 5.5 million refugees – 90% of whom are girls and youngsters – have fled Ukraine for the reason that Russian invasion began on 24 February. An extra 7.1 million persons are internally displaced inside Ukraine, together with girls and youngsters in want of medical care.

More info

