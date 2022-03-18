War in Ukraine puts UK-India trade deal under the microscope

Press play to take heed to this text

LONDON — The U.Ok. is simply two months into negotiations with India over a free-trade settlement — however already there are requires the talks to be placed on ice.

A take care of India, an financial powerhouse and strategically essential accomplice for the U.Ok. — which has one eye firmly on the Indo-Pacific area — has been a tempting prospect put up Brexit.

While securing such an association with India is notoriously tough — just ask the European Union — the U.Ok. took on the duty with nice fanfare again in January.

Now, with the second spherical of discussions drawing to an in depth, the world appears to be like very completely different.

New Delhi, which has close economic and defense ties with Moscow, has remained impartial on the conflict in Ukraine, abstaining on successive votes on the United Nations condemning Russia’s actions.

A survey by BMG Research for the Department for International Trade additionally discovered that help amongst Britons for a free-trade take care of India has fallen in consecutive research carried out between January 2019 and May 2021.

Some argue Britain ought to postpone talks until and till Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nation modifications its place on Ukraine. Labour MP Chris Bryant, chair of the all-party parliamentary group on Russia, stated it was “preposterous” the negotiations — which resumed on March 7 and ran till March 18 — have been even going forward.

“I would have thought this is a key moment when we should be trying to say to India, ‘look, you can’t abstain on this. You can’t abstain on a war crime. You can’t abstain on an illegal invasion of another country. Where’s your moral compass?’” he stated.

Bate Toms, chair of the British-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, stated the U.Ok. ought to “rethink its trade approach to India.” Tobias Ellwood, chair of the House of Commons protection choose committee, argued that if Russia nonetheless has “trading options with giants such as India then it undermines the wider unity and resolve of the international community to hold Putin to account.”

And Scottish National Party politician Martin Docherty-Hughes, whose constituent Jagtar Singh Johal has been detained in an Indian jail for greater than 4 years, stated the U.Ok. is on a “sticky wicket” now that India has returned to an “old Cold War view of its role as a non-aligned nation.”

Asked in regards to the backlash, Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan informed journalists Thursday that the U.Ok. was “very disappointed” with India’s present place, “but we continue to work with Indian partners and hope that their views will change,” she stated.

“Trade is about increasing economic growth and ensuring that both countries can see benefit from that and India is an incredibly important trading partner for the U.K.,” she stated, including: “We will continue to work with countries around the world to make sure Putin is unable to fund this war in the future.”

“We weren’t surprised about the Indian position — it wasn’t a departure from their usual approach to things,” stated one other U.Ok. authorities minister. “But that doesn’t mean we were any less disappointed.”

Despite the distinction of opinion on Ukraine, negotiations with India are stated to be going nicely. Some within the commerce division have been stunned at preliminary good progress — with some dialogue subjects shifting ahead extra shortly than anticipated. Whether or not a hoped-for interim deal will be carried out comes all the way down to how a lot the U.Ok. is keen to present the Indians and the way a lot it needs to carry again for leverage as a part of a deeper settlement.

With nations scrambling to unwind ties with Russia, some argue nations should be extra discerning about who they do enterprise with. Labour’s Bryant attributes blame partially to David Cameron, the previous British prime minister, for believing “you should just do as much trade as you could with any other country, including Russia.”

“I’ve always thought that was a mistake,” he stated. “You can only trade on the basis of open, free, fair societies where people enjoy a degree of human rights.” He added: “If India is not prepared to condemn the war in Ukraine, it’s difficult to see how they’re aligning themselves on the side of democracy and human rights.”

A authorities spokesperson stated the U.Ok. “continues to condemn the actions of Russia in various international organizations and bodies.”

“As always, any decision to agree to a trade deal will be taken at the appropriate time after negotiations are concluded,” the spokesperson added.

Bryant additionally referred to as for renewed commerce talks with China — first revealed by POLITICO — to be placed on maintain given Beijing’s failure to sentence Putin’s conflict in Ukraine.

A authorities spokesperson stated: ​​“We want a positive and constructive relationship with China, while ensuring that our national security, freedom and democracy are protected, and working with allies we will hold China to its international commitments.”

Emilio Casalicchio contributed reporting.