War in Ukraine: six months on, millions are forced to change jobs

Six months since Russia’s assault on Ukraine started, residents are nonetheless adjusting to their new actuality – one that’s below fixed menace. Some have needed to settle into utterly new careers.

Before Russia invaded his nation, 34-year-old Denys Zhupnyk was a radio and TV host working for Ukraine’s hottest stations.

But, like many others, he needed to dramatically change how he makes ends meet as conflict ravages the nation’s financial system.

Entire industries have been upended as numerous individuals, particularly males, are pressured to battle.

“The car that used to drive me to work is now my workplace,” Zhupnyk stated.

“I was forced to do this because I have no permanent salary and our savings are quickly running out.

“I’ve two youngsters, a spouse, a canine. They all wish to eat and do regular issues.”

For professional dancer and choreographer, Oleksiy Busko, the war has forced him to swap stages for building sites.

“Now I’ve nothing to do in my sphere, it has utterly stopped, so I used to be pressured to work as a builder,” he told AFP.

“At the second that is the one factor that saves me materialistically.”

Like Zhupnyk, Busko does not have military training, so he is not first in line to be sent to the frontline.

For other Ukrainians, it is not the first time that war has made them change their lives completely.

Cameraman Nikita Priymenko fled his Donetsk home in 2014 when war erupted with Moscow-backed separatists, and settled in Kyiv.

But with the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion, the 33-year-old’s life has changed dramatically again. He has switched life on film sets for working as a mechanic in a motorcycle garage.

“I’m working right here as a result of I’ve nothing to dwell off,” he told AFP.

“But at the least it is some sort of cash.”