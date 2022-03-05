War in Ukraine will have ‘severe impact’ on global economy: IMF

The International Monetary Fund on Saturday mentioned it anticipated to deliver Ukraine’s request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early subsequent week and was in talks about funding choices with authorities in neighboring Moldova.

In an announcement, the worldwide lender mentioned the warfare in Ukraine was already driving vitality and grain costs larger, and had despatched a wave of greater than 1 million refugees to neighboring nations, whereas triggering unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

“While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious,” the IMF mentioned.

“The ongoing war and associated sanctions will also have a severe impact on the global economy.”

