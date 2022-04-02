War-torn Yemen’s two-month truce underway: UN envoy

A two-month truce has began in war-torn Yemen, the UN particular envoy mentioned on Saturday, in a uncommon signal of hope for a rustic battered by seven years of battle.

“The two-month truce started at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) tonight. As of tonight, all offensive ground, aerial and naval military operations should cease,” Hans Grundberg mentioned in an announcement.

The renewable truce, which takes impact on the primary day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, will permit 18 gas ships to entry the port of Hodeidah, and two business flights per week out and in of the capital’s Sanaa airport, each underneath the Houthis’ management.

The Houthis and the Arab Coalition may also meet to agree on opening roads in components of the nation, together with Taiz governorate, “to improve civilians’ freedom of movement,” the assertion mentioned.

“The success of this initiative will depend on the warring parties’ continued commitment to implementing the truce agreement with its accompanying humanitarian measures,” Grundberg mentioned.

“I also hope the goodwill that we saw from all sides in public will translate into long-term de-escalation of inflammatory media rhetoric and hate speech.”

