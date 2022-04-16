Waratahs blitz Force in confidence builder before taking on Kiwis

Tane Edmed was glorious as soon as once more, displaying he doesn’t look misplaced in a blue No.10 jersey, whereas each NSW ahead made double-digit tackles on an evening the place the guests typically performed with out the ball.

Michael Hooper was additionally busy in a 72-minute shift on his return to the beginning facet.

Hooper’s final outing in Perth for the Waratahs was a 40-11 defeat in 2017 on the night time of the Force’s last recreation of Super Rugby earlier than being punted from the competitors.

A few coaches later and the Waratahs are in significantly better form 5 years on from a match that triggered an end-of-season evaluate, which have change into far too frequent at NSW.

On Saturday night time, the boys in sky blue scored extra factors within the first ten minutes than they did on that horrible night time in 2017. Mark Nawaqanitawase snaffled an intercept courtesy of a present from Force halfback Ian Prior, and Edmed arrange Lalakai Foketi for a five-pointer.