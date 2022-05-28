Waratahs fall to Blues, set to face Chiefs in quarter-final

It’s now official: the Waratahs will play simply their third finals match in seven seasons, throughout Super Rugby, Super Rugby AU, Super Rugby Trans-Tasman and now, Super Rugby Pacific.

Alex Newsome is the one participant from the Waratahs beginning XV in that 2018 semi-final in opposition to the Lions who remains to be on the franchise.

NSW have completed their common season with eight wins from 14 makes an attempt.

On Saturday night time it took 37 minutes for the primary factors to be scored, with Blues No.10 Jock McKenzie slotting a three-pointer.

Just three factors have been scored within the first 50 minutes earlier than Mark Nawaqanitawase went over down the best aspect untouched after a peach of lengthy cross from Dylan Pietsch.