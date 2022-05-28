Waratahs fall to Blues, set to face Chiefs in quarter-final
It’s now official: the Waratahs will play simply their third finals match in seven seasons, throughout Super Rugby, Super Rugby AU, Super Rugby Trans-Tasman and now, Super Rugby Pacific.
Alex Newsome is the one participant from the Waratahs beginning XV in that 2018 semi-final in opposition to the Lions who remains to be on the franchise.
NSW have completed their common season with eight wins from 14 makes an attempt.
On Saturday night time it took 37 minutes for the primary factors to be scored, with Blues No.10 Jock McKenzie slotting a three-pointer.
Just three factors have been scored within the first 50 minutes earlier than Mark Nawaqanitawase went over down the best aspect untouched after a peach of lengthy cross from Dylan Pietsch.
Nawaqanitawase crossed twice inside seven minutes. His second attempt was a diving effort in the best nook that was as aerobatic as you may get.
Leading 14-3, NSW seemed set to chalk up their first win over the Blues since 2015, earlier than late tries to Cameron Suafoa (66th minute) and Luke Romano (seventy fifth minute) put the Auckland aspect forward 17-14.
Tane Edmed levelled scores with a penalty simply earlier than the full-time siren however Sullivan slotted a stunning drop-goal to seal the win in very comparable trend to Beauden Barrett final week in opposition to the Brumbies.
The Blues have been with out stars similar to Barrett and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck however the reality the Waratahs conceded solely two tries reveals how far they’ve come.
Earlier, the guests misplaced back-rowers Adrian Choat and Akira Ioane to yellow playing cards, which gave NSW a two-man benefit earlier than half-time.
But the Blues dug deep to in some way win a scrum penalty on their line earlier than heading to the break forward 3-0.
The Waratahs did flip down alternatives to get on the scoreboard, preferring to push for five-pointers.
Importantly, NSW gamers got here away from their remaining recreation unscathed, however not with a conflict in opposition to the Brumbies they deep down had hoped for.