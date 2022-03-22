Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe expected to fetch $200 million at auction

A portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe by Nineteen Sixties pop icon Andy Warhol will go up for public sale in May with an estimated worth of $200 million, which might set a report, Christie’s introduced on Monday.

The work, “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” “is poised to be the most expensive painting of the 20th century ever sold at auction,” stated Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman of twentieth and twenty first century artwork.

The 1964 likeness of Monroe’s face screenprinted with vivid yellow hair, a pink face and light-weight blue eyeshadow, is one in every of 5 work Warhol fabricated from Monroe.

Warhol “used a screening technique on these paintings, on this painting, that he never used again. It was way too complicated, way too involved,” stated Rotter.

The work comes from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation in Zurich. All the proceeds of the sale will profit the muse, which is devoted to enhancing the lives of kids all over the world.

“The sale of this single painting will constitute the highest grossing philanthropic auction since the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018,” stated Christie’s American Chairman Marc Porter.

Christie’s says the best worth paid for a Warhol was for the portray “Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster),” which bought for $105 million in 2013.

