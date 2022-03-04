Warne ‘a hero’ to current Australia team, says captain Cummins | Cricket News – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: Australian captain Pat Cummins , at the moment main the workforce on a tour of Pakistan , stated legendary spinner Shane Warne , who died Friday, was “a hero” to the present era of cricketers.“So many guys in this team and squad still hold him as a hero,” he stated in a video message launched to the media Friday night time.

“The loss that we’re all making an attempt to wrap our heads round is large. The recreation was by no means the identical after Warnie emerged, and the sport won’t ever be the identical after his passing.”

The Australians are taking part in in Pakistan for the primary time since 1998, having declined to tour beforehand due to safety points.

Pakistan had been 245 for one on the shut of play on the primary day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.