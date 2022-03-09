Warne state memorial to be held at MCG on March 30

Victorian premier Andrews stated there might be no crowd cap on the venue, which may maintain as much as 100,000 spectators

Shane Warne might be publicly farewelled on the Melbourne Cricket Ground, house to a lot of his biggest sports activities moments, later this month.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the MCG because the venue for a state memorial service on March 30 to honour the Australian legend, who died out of the blue as a result of coronary heart assault in Thailand final week.

“There’s nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the ‘G,” Andrews tweeted on Wednesday.

The MCG was the stage of the legspinner’s well-known Ashes hat-trick in 1994 and 700th Test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006, his ultimate collection earlier than he retired from worldwide cricket.

Ticket info for the night occasion is but to be launched, however the premier stated there might be no crowd cap on the venue, which may maintain as much as 100,000 spectators.

“It’ll be a very big event. It will be a celebration of his life as it should be,” Andrews stated.

Autopsy outcomes confirmed that Warne died from a suspected coronary heart assault, confirming the dying was as a result of pure causes with no indicators of foul play.

Deputy director of Samui Hospital Songyot Chayaninporamet stated the post-mortem confirmed Warne, 52, died of a “congenital disease”.

Following his dying on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui, Warne’s physique was taken by ferry to the mainland metropolis of Surat Thani on Sunday. It was transported to Bangkok on Monday night time and was being ready to fly house to Melbourne, in line with media stories.

Warne’s household issued a press release on Monday describing the night time of his dying on March 4 as the start of “a never-ending nightmare”.