Warne state memorial to be held at MCG on March 30
Victorian premier Andrews stated there might be no crowd cap on the venue, which may maintain as much as 100,000 spectators
“There’s nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the ‘G,” Andrews tweeted on Wednesday.
Ticket info for the night occasion is but to be launched, however the premier stated there might be no crowd cap on the venue, which may maintain as much as 100,000 spectators.
“It’ll be a very big event. It will be a celebration of his life as it should be,” Andrews stated.
Autopsy outcomes confirmed that Warne died from a suspected coronary heart assault, confirming the dying was as a result of pure causes with no indicators of foul play.
Deputy director of Samui Hospital Songyot Chayaninporamet stated the post-mortem confirmed Warne, 52, died of a “congenital disease”.
Following his dying on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui, Warne’s physique was taken by ferry to the mainland metropolis of Surat Thani on Sunday. It was transported to Bangkok on Monday night time and was being ready to fly house to Melbourne, in line with media stories.
Warne’s household issued a press release on Monday describing the night time of his dying on March 4 as the start of “a never-ending nightmare”.