Warne’s $5m unfinished mega mansion

Complete with a bowling alley, jet ski storage, library, fitness center and theatre, the late cricketer had lofty hopes for his $5m Melbourne mega mansion.

While the way forward for Shane Warne’s dream mega mansion stays unknown, the late cricket star had lofty plans to construct an expensive $5 million escape.

Nestled within the prosperous seaside city of Portsea in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, the late cricket legend paid $4m for the block of land in October 2020.

According to the Herald Sun, the father-of-three had plans to show the 2000 square-metre subdivided allotment right into a household compound.

Plans submitted to the Mornington Peninsula Shire Council on Warne’s behalf in August 2021 revealed his resort-like plans.

The most important residence was set to characteristic a fitness center, theatre, video games room, library, bowling alley, jet ski storage, three automobile storage, wine cellar and commentary deck. Complete with three bedrooms, the grasp included an ensuite, dressing space and stroll in gown.

There had been additionally plans for a four-bedroom visitor wing to be constructed round a pool. The sprawling abode was additionally set to characteristic a music room, alfresco bar and separate alfresco barbeque space.

Warne made a string of multimillion-dollar property offers throughout his lifetime.

Among them was his ‘Melville’ mansion within the Melbourne suburb of Brighton which he purchased twice. Warne initially purchased the house with ex-wife Simone Callahan in 2000 for $3.6 million, earlier than a large-scale renovation noticed him promote it for $8.8 million in 2007.

The cricketer repurchased the property once more in 2016. While he needed to pay a significantly bigger charge for $14.2 million, he made one other wholesome revenue after promoting the house for a rumoured $20 million.

In 2020, Warne once more tried to capitalise on Melbourne’s buzzing property market with one other residence in Brighton.

After 9 months available on the market, the house handed in at non-public public sale for $5.65m, regardless of his preliminary hopes of a sale within the $6.8-$7.4m vary.

Warne had paid $5.4m for the Newbay Crescent property in 2018.