Warning as Coles, IGA cheese recalled

A well-liked cheese offered in supermarkets throughout Australia has been recalled on account of fears it has been contaminated with a micro organism.

A well-liked cheese offered in supermarkets throughout Australia has been recalled on account of fears it has been contaminated with E.coli.

The snack in query is L’Artisan Organic Marcel, which is manufactured by Mortlake Organic Dairy.

The product has been accessible in supermarkets in Victoria and Queensland, together with IGA, together with impartial grocers in South Australia.

It was additionally on the market at choose Coles Local shops in Victoria.

E.coli contamination is believed to be the rationale for the recall, in response to Food Standards Australia.

“Food products contaminated with E.coli may cause illness if consumed,” Food Standards Australia has suggested.

“Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.”