Warning over Shane Warne’s ‘strict juice diet’

Just days earlier than his dying, Shane Warne revealed he was shredding. Now consultants have detailed the deadly problem together with his juice cleanse.

Health consultants are warning in opposition to “extreme” diets after it was claimed Shane Warne had “just finished” a juice cleanse earlier than his shock dying at age 52.

The Australian cricket legend had reportedly consumed only liquids for 14 days shortly earlier than struggling a suspected coronary heart assault in Thailand, his supervisor James Erksine stated.

Exact particulars of Warne’s liquid food plan should not recognized, however Erskine described it as a “ridiculous” juice “diet” throughout an interview with Nine’s Weekend Today on Sunday.

Warne had additionally opened up about being 10 days into “operation shred” on his Instagram account, revealing within the final put up earlier than his dying he was decided to “get back” into form.

Despite being a sporting famous person, referred to as the “Spin King” for his superior bowling skills, Warne beloved meals like the remainder of us.

He typically spoke about his love of baked beans, was photographed repeatedly with a beer and a pie, and shared snaps to his social media accounts of tasty treats he loved together with ice cream, crumpets and sizzling chips.

Warne had begun consuming solids once more earlier than his dying, with stories stating his last meal was the classic Aussie staple of Vegemite on toast, prompting consultants to warn of the hazards of crash diets.

Clinical nutritionist Leilani Finau stated juice cleanses are prescribed on a short-term foundation, explaining anybody who follows the restrictive food plan for a chronic interval may expertise “detrimental effects”.

“Juice cleanses are typically only used, or advised to be used, for 1-3 days,” the Sydney-based skilled stated.

However Leilani stated extended juice cleanses can have a detrimental impact on the physique because of the lack of energy and macronutrients (carbohydrates, protein, fats) consumed.

“Juices are further stripped of important fibres in processing, which is already a lacking nutrient of concern in Australian diets,” she stated.

“They also lend the subject participating in the cleanse to undergo prolonged periods of fasting which can lead to dehydration, weakness, fainting, and headaches.”

This is a sentiment shared by Peta Carige, one in every of Australia’s main sports activities dietitians, who warned that adopting “very low calorie” diets similar to a juice cleanse can negatively affect our total well being.

“A juice cleanse is not sustainable because it creates yo-yo dieting habits,” she instructed information.com.au.

“This long term can create damage to your metabolism at a cellular level because your body doesn’t like being in a big calorie deficit, so it slows everything down for your body to cope.”

What is a juice food plan?

Juice diets are fairly easy in idea. In place of meals, you devour nothing however juice for a set time period. They are fabricated from fruits or greens that may be selfmade or store-bought. Some strategies permit broths, however there’s completely no stable meals eaten all through the length of the food plan, typically additionally described as a cleanse.

Are juice cleanses secure?

Crash diets have been round for the reason that 1980’s from soup diets to juice cleanses and now the damaging development of water fasting, Peta defined.

People trying to drop a few pounds are sometimes drawn to a fad food plan “as it is easier to consume one type of food over a shorter period than to commit to small more sustainable lifestyle changes”, she defined.

Melissa Meier, an accredited and practising Sydney-based dietitian, detailed the cons of juice cleanses, revealing most lack essential gut-loving fibre present in complete meals and had been sugar heavy because of the excessive fruit content material.

She additionally stated juice diets fail to offer muscle-building protein in addition to low-GI carbs for long-lasting power and wholesome fat to maintain you feeling full.

“By limiting your diet so much that you completely exclude entire food groups (grains, proteins and dairy), you’re also missing out on many essential micronutrients your body needs to work properly. It’s not good news,” she wrote for bodyandsoul.com.au final 12 months.

Warne’s troubled relationship with crash diets

Warne famously turned to a number of totally different crash diets over time together with “traditional Chinese medicine”.

The father-of-three talked about teaming the Chinese follow with bodily coaching to lose 14 kgs in 2021.

“I’ve been doing traditional Chinese medicine, I’ve been doing training and things like that,” he instructed Triple M’s Hot Breakfast in May 2021.

“I’ve dropped 14kg, I’m trying to lose another three or four more to get down to 80kg but I haven’t had any work done to my head. I haven’t had, whatever they call it, fillers, injections and all that sort of stuff!”

Traditional Chinese drugs is just not science primarily based and entails a mixture of acupuncture, Tai Chi and natural merchandise. While it has been round for hundreds of years, it’s fraught with controversy over the usage of safety issues in relation to the natural merchandise.

Warne’s son Jackson additionally revealed his father repeatedly used “30-day fasting tea diets” to assist together with his weight battle.

“Dad’s always starting and finishing these 30-day fasting tea diets,” the SAS Australia star instructed Daily Mail Australia in October 2020.

“Because when he looks in the mirror and doesn’t like what he looks like, instead of doing a diet and stuff, he tries this tea and loses weight like that.”

The cricket icon was famously banned from taking part in for a 12 months in 2003 after taking a slimming tablet that resulted in him testing positive for banned diuretic drugs.

Problems with crash diets

Over the years, solely a small variety of research have regarded on the impact of detoxing and cleanse packages on people, Leilani stated.

“Sure, some showed a positive change to insulin resistance, blood pressure and fat loss – but as a whole, the studies conducted have been poor quality (e.g. lack of peer review, minimal participants, etc).

“There have been no studies on the long-term effect of detoxification/cleanse programs.”

The different space to be paying shut consideration with cleanses is electrolyte stability, she defined. “These are electrically-charged ions found in the blood that are essential for many vital life-sustaining processes in the body such as hydration, muscle and nerve function, blood pressure, blood pH, and more.

“Balancing electrolytes including magnesium, sodium, calcium and potassium at all times – but especially throughout a restrictive juice cleanse is important.

“In most monitored juice cleanses conducted by a health professions, supplementation of these vital electrolytes would be advised.”

Sydney-based professor Gordian Fulde stated Warne may have had points with the “electrolytes in his blood” following his “very strict diet”.

“The danger behind only drinking a lot of fluid and water for days on end, and/or taking diuretics, is that you quickly deplete vital electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium,” he instructed the AFR.

“Potassium depletion can cause cardiac arhythmia, which can be fatal.”