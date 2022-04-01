Warwickshire fill Tim Bresnan void with Nathan McAndrew

McAndrew, 28, joined South Australia forward of this season’s Sheffield Shield after shedding his New South Wales contract and was the competitors’s second-highest wicket-taker forward of this week’s last.

He is because of be obtainable for as much as 10 County Championship fixtures, ranging from Warwickshire’s fixture in opposition to Essex on April 21, and also will be registered for the T20 Blast as damage cowl for Paul Stirling and Carlos Brathwaite.

“We’ve looked closely at Nathan over the Australian summer and believe that he could thrive in English conditions,” Paul Farbrace, Warwickshire’s director of cricket, stated. “He’s had a good first season with South Australia and he recognises that platform that playing county cricket can give him in getting recognised by the Australian selectors.

“With the retirement of Tim Bresnan earlier this 12 months, securing a powerful bowling allrounder in Nathan is strictly what we have to assist steadiness our assault and we’re wanting ahead to welcoming him into the dressing room at Edgbaston subsequent month.”

McAndrew is among a number of players who have benefitted from the ECB’s decision to loosen its criteria for a ‘governing body visa endorsement’ ahead of the 2020 season, in order to ensure leading overseas players were available for the Hundred.

Previously, players were required to have appeared in one Test or fifteen limited-overs internationals in the 24 months before their visa application but the ECB added the option of having played at least 20 T20 games in a full-member nation in late 2019, which has opened up a route into county cricket for Big Bash regulars like McAndrew.

“Coming over to England to play Championship cricket is one thing that many cricketers around the globe aspire to,” McAndrew said. “To get the possibility to symbolize the County Champions is an unbelievable alternative.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my move to South Australia, but I want to build on the last few months by taking more wickets for Warwickshire. I’ve been playing the best cricket of my career, so I can’t wait to get to Edgbaston and get started with the Bears.”