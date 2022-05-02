Was advocate Malesela Teffo caught out in a lie regarding his arrest warrant? | News24

Malesela Teffo is representing 4 of the boys accused of murdering Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

His warrant of arrest was issued on 27 January 2022 and authorised by the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court, after he allegedly didn’t seem in courtroom for an assault case.

According to police, Teffo had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a feminine officer and coming into a police workplace in Gauteng in contravention of a excessive courtroom interdict prohibiting him from coming into the constructing.

Was advocate Malesela Teffo caught out in a lie when he claimed his arrest warrant was fraudulent and he knew nothing concerning the courtroom date he missed?

Teffo, who’s representing 4 of the boys accused of murdering Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, was arrested on Thursday afternoon on the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

He was cuffed and brought all the way down to the courtroom’s holding cells moments after the Meyiwa homicide trial was postponed. The arrest was made in full view of the media.

The warrant of arrest, authorised by the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court, was executed after Teffo allegedly failed to seem in courtroom for a separate case during which he’s an accused.

The warrant was issued, signed and stamped on 27 January 2022 after he allegedly didn’t seem in courtroom for an assault case.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the warrant was then held over to 10 February 2022. However, Teffo didn’t seem in courtroom on that date both.

Teffo’s claims about his arrest

Following his arrest, Teffo instructed the SABC he had a cancellation of a warrant of arrest on 28 December 2021 and was not conscious he was alleged to be in courtroom on 27 January 2022.

He stated he was arrested and charged with trespassing in 2020 and the cost was withdrawn following the representations he made.

“This arrest is nothing else but the concern of Bheki Cele [minister of police] and the national commissioner about my involvement in this Senzo Meyiwa matter. They know what is going to come out for them,” Teffo instructed the SABC in a voice notice.

He additionally instructed SAFM the arrest warrant used on Thursday was fraudulent and repeated he had one cancelled in 2021.

Untruth

On Friday, Teffo appeared within the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court.

His legal professional, TT Thobane, initially instructed the courtroom Teffo was unaware of the courtroom date, which was why he failed to seem on 27 January.

However, after consulting with Teffo, he then modified the story, claiming his shopper had failed to seem as a result of he was experiencing Covid-19 signs.

The Justice of the Peace identified he was the presiding officer when the postponement of 27 January was made within the presence of Teffo and his legal professional.

This assertion was not challenged by Teffo’s legal professional, regardless of Teffo telling the SABC he was not conscious of the courtroom date.

It is evident he didn’t follow the declare he was unaware of the courtroom date, and as an alternative gave his legal professional the instruction he failed to seem as a result of he had Covid-19 signs, inferring he was conscious of the date all alongside.

The courtroom famous neither Teffo nor his legal professional knowledgeable the courtroom about him being unable to seem as a result of presenting with Covid-19 signs.

Thobane additionally instructed the courtroom Teffo didn’t seem in courtroom on 10 February as a result of the investigating officer allegedly instructed him and his legal professional to go to the Johannesburg Regional Court.

Teffo was granted bail of R10 000.

Furthermore, whereas he stated the arrest warrant was fraudulent on the eve of his arrest, it was not disputed or challenged in courtroom the next day.

It could be deduced had the warrant of arrest been fraudulent, Teffo, who’s an advocate, would have challenged its validity in courtroom, as an alternative of accepting he was legally arrested and dropped at courtroom.

His declare {that a} warrant of arrest was cancelled on 28 December 2021 is true, however the way in which he portrayed it to the media might have been disingenuous, because the warrant he was arrested with on Thursday had nothing to do with the earlier warrant of arrest.

According to the NPA, a warrant of arrest was issued on 24 November however stayed over to twenty-eight December, the place it was cancelled as Teffo appeared in courtroom.

Police have additionally claimed Teffo was conscious the newest arrest warrant had been issued as he contacted the investigating officer. Police stated they’ve proof on this regard however haven’t made it public.

He additionally instructed media homes he was arrested on a trespassing case, however the cost had been withdrawn following authorized shows.

It seems as if Teffo solely instructed the media homes half the story. It is true his representations have been profitable on the trespassing cost and it was subsequently withdrawn. However, he nonetheless faces an assault cost, which the NPA confirmed had not been withdrawn.

Police stated Teffo had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a feminine officer and coming into a police workplace in Gauteng in contravention of a excessive courtroom interdict prohibiting him from coming into the constructing.

