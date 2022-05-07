“Was Bound To Happen”: P Chidambaram On Cops “Serving Political Masters”

He accused the state police forces of “serving their political masters”.

New Delhi:

Senior Congress chief P Chidambaram has raised the pitch on federalism amid what seems like an ongoing tit-for-tat recreation between the Centre and Punjab authorities. He accused the state police forces of “serving their political masters” and warned that the present confrontation between the Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana police is a imaginative and prescient of the longer term if the police are utilized in such a way.

“This was bound to happen some day. Punjab, Delhi and Haryana police confrontation is an example of what lies in store in the future. Police serving their respective political masters will lead to the ultimate breakdown of federalism that is already in peril,” he tweeted.

Mr Chidambaram mentioned he had warned about the identical when the Assam police had arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani over a tweet vital of PM Modi.

He cautioned that federalism will probably be “dead and buried” if the state police forces do not take consent earlier than coming into one other state.

“The “autonomy” of each State police force must stop at the border of another State and the police of the first State must take the consent of the other State. Otherwise, federalism will be dead and buried,” he mentioned.