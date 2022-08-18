‘Was crying throughout’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls nostalgic moment from U-15 debut match – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Arguably the best batter to ever play the sport, Indian nice Sachin Tendulkar has shared a moderately emotional incident when he posted a video recalling his debut match for Mumbai on the U-15 stage. This match passed off on the PYC Hindu Gymkhana floor in Pune. Sachin Tendulkar took a tour of the identical floor on Wednesday and shared the sequence of occasions that transpired on his debut. The right-hander scored 4 runs within the recreation, however as may be gauged from how Sachin Tendulkar spoke within the video. In the video that has been shared on social media platforms, he may be heard narrating his efficiency and the way he was dismissed in that match. “Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote within the caption.

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar has spoken concerning the location in addition to options of the bottom. He additionally recalled how he was dismissed within the recreation.

“I was at the non-striker’s end and my colleague from school Rahul Ganpule was batting. He played an off-drive and pushed me to take a third run. But I was not too speedy at that point of time. And eventually, I was run out. I could only manage to score four runs,” Sachin Tendulkar stated within the video.

After getting out, a younger Tendulkar was all tears and he cried all the way in which again to the dressing room. “And I still remember that after being run out I was crying throughout while getting back to the pavilion. I was literally disappointed as it was my first match,” he added.

He went on to recall Abdul Ismail, the supervisor of the Mumbai U-15 staff, together with a variety of senior members of the facet that included Milind Rege and Vasoo Paranjpe.

Sachin Tendulkar known as it quits from worldwide cricket in November 2013. He retired from the sport after enjoying 200 Test matches and his last recreation was in opposition to West Indies on the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. In his glittering profession, Sachin grew to become the one batter to attain 100 centuries in worldwide cricket.