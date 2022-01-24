Was In Talks With Gandhis For Almost 2 Years: Prashant Kishor To NDTV

Prashant Kishor stated the Congress was key to beating the BJP on a nationwide stage.

New Delhi:

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday stated that his talks to group up with the Congress fell via after practically 5 months of discussions following the West Bengal elections, and though the get together stays important to defeat the BJP on a nationwide stage – its present management just isn’t.

“The maximum number of hours I have spent post-Bengal results, was when I was talking with Congress. Almost five months, I have given every minute of mine between May and September,” he stated in an interview to NDTV, including that in all, he had been in discussions with the get together for about two years.

“For others, it looks natural that Prashant Kishor and Congress should come and work together. But both sides have to take a leap of faith to work together. That did not happen with the Congress,” he stated.

“Coming together required a leap of faith from both sides and for various we could not take that leap of faith. For example, on my side, I had a bad experience working with them on UP (2017 elections,” Mr Kishor stated.

“I admire the Congress. The idea and space it represents, without it, an effective opposition is not possible. However, that does not mean it will have to be the current Congress under the current leadership. Congress needs a revamp to defeat the BJP,” Mr Kishor stated.

Defending his efforts to assist the Trinamool Congress – seen by many as an operation by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s get together to supplant the Congress because the dominant opposition drive – he stated it was not “revenge”.

“I am too small a person to take revenge on a party that big. I do think that in our country, we need strong opposition. Congress as an idea should not be allowed be weakened. It is in the interest of democracy,” he stated.