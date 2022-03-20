WA’s new daily COVID case number drops – but hospitalisations rise

Western Australia has recorded 5626 COVID-19 circumstances in a single day, one other drop in numbers, nonetheless there was an increase within the variety of folks being handled in hospital.

WA Health is reporting there are actually 155 folks with the virus in hospital together with three in intensive care.

On Saturday it was revealed three males aged of their 40s, 60s and 90s, and a lady in her 60s, who all examined constructive to COVID-19 had died. It was the very best every day toll within the state thus far.

The state has not clarified what position underlying well being circumstances or trauma could have performed within the above deaths or hospitalisations.