WA’s south-west hit with severe storm

\r\nVideo: WA's south-west hit with extreme stormWA's south-west hit with extreme stormWe\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footerWestern Australia's south-west area, together with Perth, has been hit with a extreme storm and heavy rainfall, with not less than 370,000 lightning strikes lashing the area.May 18, 2022 \u2014 8.38pm\r\n\r\nSource link