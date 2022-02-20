WA’s supply chain disruptions ease as ships arrive to restock supermarket shelves

“In addition to sea freight, Woolworths is utilising a mixture of truck types including triple road carriers to deliver nearly 5000 pallets of ambient, chiller and freezer products into WA distribution centres this week on top of National Distribution Centre freight to stores.“

Mr Weber said trains carrying Woolworths’ freight started arriving in Perth on Wednesday night, with the goods expected to start rolling into supermarkets from next week.

Fremantle Ports CEO Michael Parker said everything was being done to help coordinate grocery arrivals into WA, so shoppers were less likely to experience empty shelves.

Mr Parker said containers arriving on ships that are destined for high-volume retailers Coles and Woolworths are being prioritised by Fremantle’s two container terminal operators, so they can be moved off the wharves as soon as possible.

“We’ve identified eight ships, now and in the weeks ahead, carrying containers that need prioritisation and Coles and Woolworths have provided information regarding container numbers, volumes and vessels on which they are being carried,” he mentioned.