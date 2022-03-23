WA’s top cop vents frustration at courts overruling police and handing guns back to criminals

Western Australia’s high cop has voiced concern that choices to take weapons out of the arms of violent offenders are sometimes reversed by the courts, because the state authorities introduced an overhaul to firearm legal guidelines on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson stated there have been highly effective firearms in the neighborhood, akin to 50-calibre sniper rifles, which he had tried to argue shouldn’t be within the possession of civilians.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson. Credit:Hamish Hastie

“There’s just over a dozen of these … I objected to them being licensed,” he stated.

“Regrettably, the [State Administrative] Tribunal saw fit to see that they should be licensed. I don’t agree with that … they are designed for military use, they are lethal.”