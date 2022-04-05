Washington Co. Attorney Pete Orput Dies At 66: ‘We Lost One Of Our Giants’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has died at age 66.

Orput was identified with an aggressive most cancers simply ten days earlier than he handed away. Even final week, he was checking in together with his workplace, ensuring colleagues have been OK.

“This weekend we lost one of our giants,” Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad stated. “Pete evaluated every case under the standard of seeking justice. He had a special place in his heart for those suffering from addiction and for those who found themselves in the criminal justice system because of actions that were a result of mental health issues incurred through service to this country.”

So unhappy to listen to of the passing of our wonderful Washington Cty Attorney, Pete Orput. He was one of many best guys on the planet, was great to work with, and he grew to become a terrific buddy to the Housley household. We will all miss you, Pete. Thank you on your service. ❤️🇺🇸😢 pic.twitter.com/5LjHODYRPJ — Karin Housley (@KarinHousley) April 4, 2022

Orput was within the position since 2010 and introduced he’d retire on the finish of the yr. He beforehand served as assistant county legal professional for Mille Lacs, Carver, Hennepin and Dakota counties.

He was additionally a navy veteran, having enlisted within the U.S. Marine Corps in 1973. As a veteran, Orput helped discovered a county program to assist different veterans.

Among these mourning his loss was Republican State Sen. Karin Housley. On Twitter she wrote, “He was one of the great guys on the planet.” DFL Rep. Dave Pinto stated, “He was a passionate fighter for justice who will be sorely missed.”

“It is hard to come up with words today regarding the passing of a great person like Pete,” stated Washington County Board Chair Wayne Johnson. “He has accomplished so much, all in the name of serving the public. Pete was a friend, a colleague, and someone I always enjoyed seeing at meetings or events. My deepest condolences on behalf of the entire County Board and organization to his wife Tami and his family.”

Last yr, Orput charged former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter with second-degree manslaughter. His workplace later gave the case to Hennepin County, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s workplace ultimately took it. Orput usually tackled instances from different counties after they wanted assist, notably the Byron Smith double homicide case in 2014.

He was one of many native prosecutors who went to court docket to assist victims of the opioid disaster, and he was recognized for his means to speak each out and in of the courtroom.

He’s survived by his spouse Tami, six youngsters and 6 grandchildren.

The election for a brand new Washington County Attorney is in November.