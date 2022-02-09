Washington Commanders safety booked on manslaughter charge

LEESBURG, Va. — Washington Commanders security Deshazor Everett turned himself in to a Virginia jail on an involuntary manslaughter cost after an investigation discovered he was dashing earlier than his sports activities automotive slammed into bushes and rolled over, killing his passenger.

Everett, 29, was handled for severe accidents after the Dec. 23 crash. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at a hospital.

The investigation decided Everett was driving at greater than twice the 45 mph (72 kph) velocity restrict on Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R left the roadway in Chantilly, a sheriff’s assertion mentioned after the soccer participant turned himself in Tuesday on the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Everett, a particular groups captain in 2018 who was in his seventh season with the group, was positioned on injured reserve after the crash.

Peters, an occupational therapist from Montgomery County, Md., was his longtime girlfriend, The Washington Post reported.

Her household introduced the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation after her loss of life, saying in a press release that “her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children.”

The Post reported that Everett was launched after posting $10,000 bond based on a press release from his lawyer, Kaveh Nourishad, who mentioned “we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations.”

