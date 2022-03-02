Washington concerned at ‘abuses’ in Lebanese banking system: US treasury

A US treasury delegation urged Lebanese authorities to mount investigations into abuses throughout the Lebanese banking system by members of the political and financial elite, the US treasury stated in an announcement on Wednesday.

“They emphasized the need to make serious efforts to investigate those abuses, particularly by the Banque du Liban and the Special Investigation Commission,” stated the assertion, referring to the central financial institution and an investigation unit set as much as probe illicit monetary exercise.

“They pressed for the appropriate authorities to conduct investigations and perform due diligence on any related transactions,” added the assertion, launched at finish of a three-day go to to Beirut by the delegation.

Meanwhile, an International Monetary Fund delegation could visit Lebanon within the second half of March to proceed discussions on an assist program supported by reforms, Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami stated in an announcement on Wednesday.

