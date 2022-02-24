Washington, D.C., protesters gather at Russian embassy to protest invasion of Ukraine

Protesters in Washington, D.C., have gathered on the Russian embassy to protest the nation’s invasion of Ukraine early on Thursday morning.

The protesters gathered outdoors the Russian embassy after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he’s inexperienced lighting a “special military operation” in Ukraine early on Thursday morning native time, and stated that “our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable.”

This announcement was adopted by explosions heard throughout Ukraine, in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and extra cities.

One of the protesters’ indicators learn, “Putin Burn in H-ll,” with one other studying, “Never Again.”

Protesters additionally carried Ukrainian flags together with American flags.

The Ukrainian minister of overseas affairs stated on early Thursday morning that Putin has launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine.

Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered on the embassy following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inexperienced lighting on particular navy operation in Ukraine. Fox News

An explosion strikes Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022, because the Ukrainian minister of overseas affairs introduced Thursday morning that Vladimir Putin has launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine. ZUMAPRESS.com

President Biden launched a press release on Wednesday evening concerning the Russian invasion, saying that the world’s prayers are with Ukraine.

“The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” President Biden stated in a White House assertion. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”