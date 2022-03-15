washington: Police arrest suspect in shootings of homeless in Washington, DC, and NY – Times of India

World

WASHINGTON: Law enforcement authorities early Tuesday morning arrested a suspect in reference to shootings of homeless folks in Washington, DC, and New York, the police division in Washington stated in submit on Twitter.
“Early this AM, regulation enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is at present being interviewed at our Homicide Branch,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote. It added extra data will come however gave no different particulars.
Authorities had been looking for a lone gunman who they stated was linked by forensic proof to the taking pictures of 5 homeless males within the two cities.





