Washington Post Profiles Three Special Olympics Athletes with Down Syndrome

Chris Nikic trains along with his coach for upcoming triathlon

The following is an excerpt by The Washington Post from the article titled, For World Down Syndrome Day, meet 3 young people who dream big and achieve.

The article profiled Special Olympics Florida athlete Chris Nikic.

In 2020, Chris Nikic grew to become the primary particular person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon. He swam 2.4 miles, bicycled 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles. Chris credit his success to his dad, whom he describes as his greatest pal, and to his coaching philosophy. “You’ve got to work hard,” he says. “No excuses, no limits.”

Special Olympics Illinois athlete and entrepreneur Nate Simon was additionally lined within the article.

Simon needs folks to know that his buddies with Down syndrome want positivity and love and that everybody ought to be handled equally no matter their talents. He attends a work-training program through the day, with the aim of turning into a barista. When he’s not working, Simon likes to hang around along with his greatest pal—his mother—and play golf with a Special Olympics group.

The article then outlines Special Olympics Florida athlete and advocate Abigail Adams.