Washington state bill would force retailers to let truckers use restrooms

A invoice within the Washington state legislature seeks to deal with a problem confronted day by day by truck drivers: nowhere to make use of the restroom.

Washington state labor legislation requires most employers to offer their employees with restroom amenities. But due to the uniquely itinerant nature of economic trucking, the legislation leaves drivers with out entry to a restroom facility.

“It would seem to me that logic would determine that this would already be handled or taken care of but evidently not,” state Rep. Mike Sells, D-Everett, instructed the Washington Transportation Committee final week.

Sells was there to advance laws he is sponsoring that is geared toward addressing the state of affairs. House Bill 1706 would require retail institutions to permit truck and supply drivers to make use of their restrooms, so long as doing so would not create safety or well being dangers. The state’s 75 port districts would even be required to offer restrooms for big-rig truck drivers delivering items within the space of the terminal.

Sells instructed the committee the already long-standing drawback has been made worse by current provide chain disruptions which have tied up port operations. Some truck drivers, together with a pregnant lady, have instructed him they’ve needed to anticipate as much as eight hours to make use of a restroom, he mentioned.

The American Trucking Association estimates the U.S. is brief 80,000 drivers, a historic excessive. Sheri Call, government vp of the Washington Trucking Associations, instructed the committee the invoice is a “plea” from an business within the midst of a labor disaster that she mentioned might worsen.

Representatives from the state’s retail, hospitality and enterprise lobbies instructed the committee they have been sympathetic to the plight of truck drivers and have been keen to work with Sells on the invoice. But they questioned the necessity for the invoice, saying that their member companies routinely allowed truck and supply drivers to make use of their lavatory amenities.

“That’s just a fundamental common courtesy, quite frankly,” mentioned Bruce Beckett, lobbyist for the Washington Retail Association, which represents 4,500 shops.

Beckett mentioned the affiliation earlier requested its members for suggestions after listening to concerning the invoice. “And from the information we heard back, all our members—small, large and in-between—allow drivers to use their facilities,” he mentioned.

The affiliation is not conscious of any complaints, however companies would resolve any points that got here up, he mentioned.

But Ryan Johnson, a truck driver with Teamsters Local 38, instructed lawmakers he is had a unique expertise throughout his 20 years of driving vehicles.

“This is a problem at every level,” he mentioned. “If companies don’t want to be bothered when you ask to use the bathroom, they just tell you, ‘no.’ Period. And they don’t have to give you excuses, and you’re just stuck.”

Johnson singled out the ports in Tacoma and Seattle for not having sufficient bathrooms or porta potties to accommodate the 1000’s of drivers they see day by day who find yourself sitting for hours.

Sean Eagan, lobbyist for the ports of Tacoma and Seattle, mentioned his shoppers supported the invoice, calling it a matter of dignity.

Scott Hazlegrove, a lobbyist for Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, instructed the committee his affiliation, which represents marine terminal operators, can be snug with the invoice with amendments clarifying that restrooms can be out there the place truckers are positioned and recognizing safety necessities.

He mentioned his affiliation thought the difficulty had beforehand been resolved.

“But the bill shows there is still more work to do,” he added.