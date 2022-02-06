Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal spin India to comfortable victory

The spin duo took seven wickets between them to dismiss West Indies for 176, and Rohit Sharma’s fifty helped ace the chase in 28 overs

India 178 for 4 (Rohit 60, Suryakumar 34, Joseph 2-45) beat West Indies 176 (Holder 57, Chahal 4-49, Washington 3-30) by six wickets

Led by the spinners’ seven wickets between them, India cruised to a six-wicket within the sequence opener that lasted simply 71.5 overs on a pitch providing flip and variable tempo. This was the primary time since January 2019 that India’s spinners took greater than 5 wickets in an ODI, however India can be equally impressed that their quick bowlers too created an impression to assist prohibit West Indies to 176.

The returning Washington Sundar began the harm, Yuzvendra Chahal broke the again of the batting with 4 wickets, however both aspect had been hostile spells from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. The 46 dot balls that India bowled within the powerplay had been the very best by them for the reason that 2019 World Cup, thanks largely to Siraj’s opening spell of 5-2-13-1. Krishna took a wicket apiece in his later spells.

India went into their one thousandth ODI with a new-look assault. Take out the Sri Lanka tour with a second-string aspect, and this was the primary time India went into an ODI with neither Bhuvneshwar Kumar nor Deepak Chahar within the XI since December 2020. Instead India picked bowlers who hit the deck exhausting, one thing England have carried out to create a degree of distinction in limited-overs cricket. Outside the spinners cashing on a useful floor, Siraj and Krishna delivered simply what India would have hoped.

This wasn’t the one change in method. Albeit chasing a small goal, new captain Rohit Sharma scored 46 runs within the first 10 overs, the very best he has carried out in ODIs. One of India’s points in ODIs of late has been that their prime order is just too conservative, which makes it crucial they bat a majority of the innings in any other case it leaves an excessive amount of to do for the center order. With a number of their opening batters lacking, it was going to be fascinating to see how Ishan Kishan goes on this small window, however it was Rohit who took the initiative early on, giving India such a head begin {that a} hiccup within the center wasn’t sufficient to trouble them.

The day started with Siraj bowling exhausting lengths at good tempo. After a good begin, Shai Hope drove him for successive boundaries within the third over, the one instances he had pitched up. The third ball was comparable size however delivered with the wobble seam, nipping in upon pitching and taking the within edge onto the stumps.

After three overs of Krishna, Rohit went to Washington, who is kind of used to bowling with the sector up in T20 cricket. The first ball he bowled to Darren Bravo, the preliminary line instructed angle into the pads, Bravo accordingly closed the face for a single, however was crushed by flip so large that there was no lbw enchantment because the ball would have missed the off stump.

Once there was flip within the pitch, Washington’s accuracy was going to be tough to barter for West Indies. Bravo confronted the primary 13 balls from him, one way or the other surviving, however the right-hand opener, Brandon King, fell to the primary he confronted. Closing the face early, he acquired a forefront to quick midwicket. In the identical over, Bravo fell lbw to at least one that did not flip, usually the supply that does the harm on turning pitches.

India did not flip grasping. They by no means bowled the spinners in tandem. After Washington’s spell of 6-1-21-2, Chahal got here on with much more devastating outcomes. The first ball Nicholas Pooran confronted from Chahal he regarded to brush, the ball fell wanting his attain and he was trapped in entrance. Chahal then teased Pollard with a crazy sluggish supply first up, drawing an enormous drive and going by the gate with the flawed’un. He acquired the within edge from Holder on the hat-trick ball, however it fell wanting quick leg.

Soon, Chahal bowled the right legbreak to take a scratch off the defensive bat of Shamarh Brooks. At the opposite finish, Krishna stored the strain on with the variable bounce he drew from the center of the pitch. In the twenty third over, one quick ball stayed low to almost entice Akeal Hosein lbw, however the subsequent one stood up with tennis-ball bounce, taking the sting by to Rishabh Pant.

Jason Holder and Fabian Allen, although, rescued the innings considerably with a 78-run partnership, however Washington got here again to attract a return catch from Allen within the thirty eighth over. A closing little bit of satisfaction for India can be that Krishna got here again to take Holder out with that tough size he has been stored within the aspect to bowl.

West Indies did not have a lot to work with, however it was additionally clear they did not bowl with the self-discipline of Siraj and Krishna. Roach strayed into the pads, Holder overpitched, and Rohit acquired into his work. Soon he started to manhandle Roach, skipping down, chipping, pulling.

It was Alzarri Joseph who stemmed the circulate with a nipbacker to entice Rohit lbw for 60 off 51. In the identical over, an unusually chancy Virat Kohli top-edged to lengthy leg after hitting two boundaries. Kishan discovered a deep fielder trying to hit a six, and Rishabh Pant was run out by a Suryakumar Yadav straight drive. Yet, regardless of dropping 4 wickets for 32 runs, India had been in management due to that fast begin from Rohit.

With no asking-rate strain, Suryakumar and Deepak Hooda noticed India by with 22 overs to spare.