Washington Sundar out of Zimbabwe series with shoulder injury | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Off-spinner Washington Sundar‘s return to worldwide cricket can be additional delayed as a left shoulder damage sustained throughout a 50-over sport for his county aspect Lancashire has now dominated him out of three-match ODI sequence towards Zimbabwe beginning August 18.
“Yes, Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during the Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy,” a senior BCCI supply instructed PTI on situations of anonymity.
It has been a tough final 12 months for the proficient spin bowling all rounder from Tamil Nadu, who has missed one sequence after one other attributable to varied varieties of accidents in addition to Covid-19 associated situation.
“You feel for Washi. Such a talented guy. Somehow or the other, the rub of the green isn’t going his way. He needs some luck. The latest injury is a freak one as he was just about to play for India in a week,” one other official aware of the event mentioned.
Washington’s saga of by no means ending accidents began again in July, 2021 when he had a fractured finger whereas batting for Combined Counties towards Indian workforce in a warm-up sport.
He performed for the county aspect in order that India may check all its gamers earlier than begin of the sequence.
That damage led to him lacking the complete home season after which earlier than white ball sequence in South Africa in January 2022, he was down with Covid19.
In February-March, he missed the dual white ball house sequence towards West Indies and Sri Lanka due to a hamstring damage.
During IPL in April-May, he break up his webbing and missed out on 5 video games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
After an intensive rehabilitation, the BCCI performed a job in getting him a county take care of Lancashire and he additionally had a 5 wicket haul in a days’ sport for the ‘Roses’.
The 22 yr outdated has to this point performed 4 Tests, 4 ODIs and 31 T20Is.
