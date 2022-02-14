Washington Sundar ruled out of WI T20Is after suffering hamstring strain | Cricket News – Times of India

KOLKATA: Off-spinner Washington Sundar was on Monday dominated out of the three-match T20 International collection towards the West Indies on account of a hamstring harm, including to his unending woes.Washington not too long ago made a formidable comeback within the previous three-match ODI collection towards the West Indies, and he was seeking to construct on his regular all-round present within the one-dayers, beginning right here on Wednesday.

“Washington has suffered a hamstring strain and hence didn’t practice on the day. It seems there is a possibility that he would miss the entire series with three T20 matches in just five days,” a veteran BCCI official informed PTI on the situation of anonymity.

The Chennai-based Washington got here again to aggressive cricket within the Vijay Hazare Trophy after an extended layoff on account of a hand harm sustained through the England tour.

He was chosen for the South Africa one-dayers however then examined COVID constructive and could not play within the collection.

Jayant Yadav was then added to the squad.

With Axar Patel already out of the squad on account of an harm and now Washington additionally dominated out, the Indian workforce is left with solely Yuzvendra Chahal as its frontline spinner.

Punjab left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar is a possible alternative as he’s travelling with the squad.

Washington will be part of Axar and KL Rahul on the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.