Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of Zimbabwe ODI Series Due To Shoulder Injury: Report | Cricket News

All-rounder Washington Sundar’s return to worldwide cricket will likely be additional delayed as a left shoulder damage sustained throughout a 50-over recreation for his county facet Lancashire has now dominated him out of three-match ODI collection towards Zimbabwe beginning August 18.

“Yes, Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy,” a senior BCCI supply instructed PTI on circumstances of anonymity.

It has been a tough final 12 months for the proficient spin bowling all rounder from Tamil Nadu, who has missed one collection after one other resulting from numerous varieties of accidents in addition to Covid 19 associated situation.

“You feel for Washi. Such a talented guy. Somehow or the other, the rub of the green isn’t going his way. He needs some luck. The latest injury is a freak one as he was just about to play for India in a week,” one other official aware of the event mentioned.

Washington’s saga of by no means ending accidents began again in July, 2021 when he had a fractured finger whereas batting for Combined Counties towards Indian group in a warm-up recreation.

He performed for county facet in order that India might take a look at all its gamers earlier than begin of the collection.

That damage led to him lacking all the home season after which earlier than white ball collection in South Africa in January 2022, he was down with Covid19.

In February-March, he missed the dual white ball dwelling collection towards West Indies and Sri Lanka due to hamstring damage.

During IPL in April-May, he cut up his webbing and missed out on 5 video games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After an intensive rehabilitation, the BCCI performed a task in getting him a county take care of Lancashire and he additionally had a 5 wicket haul in a days’ recreation for the ‘Roses’.

The 22 yr previous has to date performed 4 Tests, 4 ODIs and 31 T20Is.