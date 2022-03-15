Washington to provide Egypt with F-15 jets, US general says
The high US basic for forces within the Middle East mentioned on Tuesday that he believed the United States would offer Egypt with F-15 plane.
“I think we have good news in that we’re going to provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog,” General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, mentioned throughout a congressional listening to.
McKenzie didn’t present particulars on timing or what number of F-15 plane, made by Boeing, could be offered.
Last month, McKenzie emphasised “very robust” army help to Egypt as he flew into Cairo within the wake of a choice by President Joe Biden administration’s to cut $130 million in military aid to the nation over human rights considerations.
