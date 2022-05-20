Washington warns London: No trade deal if you mess with Brexit protocol

LONDON — The United States Congress “cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement” with the U.Okay. if it undermines the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Thursday.

Brussels and London have been at loggerheads once more this week after the British authorities promised laws permitting ministers to disregard components of the protocol, a key a part of the Brexit settlement geared toward preserving peace in Northern Ireland.

In a press release Thursday, the senior Democrat stated it was “deeply concerning that the United Kingdom is now seeking to unilaterally discard the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

And she warned that post-Brexit commerce talks with the U.Okay. — already on ice underneath the Biden administration — would come to nothing if Britain undercuts the association.

The Northern Ireland protocol successfully stored Northern Ireland within the EU’s single market after the U.Okay. left the bloc in a bid to keep away from a land border on the politically-sensitive frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

But London has argued the association is imposing pointless paperwork on merchants transferring items from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, whereas unionists in Northern Ireland are refusing to affix a power-sharing authorities until the protocol is renegotiated.

But Pelosi warned: “As I have stated in my conversations with the prime minister, the foreign secretary and members of the House of Commons, if the United Kingdom chooses to undermine the Good Friday Accords, the Congress cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the United Kingdom.”

And she added: “Respectful of the will of the British people and of Brexit, I urge constructive, collaborative and good-faith negotiations to implement an agreement that upholds peace. The children of Northern Ireland, who have never known the bloody conflict and do not want to go back, deserve a future free of the violence where all may reach their fulfillment.”

While as soon as held up as a key prize of Brexit, the U.Okay. has largely shelved hopes of a speedy bilateral free commerce cope with the U.S. underneath the Biden administration.

Instead it has targeted on securing state-by-state agreements, though Biden’s group just lately opened a contemporary commerce “dialogue” with the U.Okay. geared toward decreasing limitations to commerce — one thing U.S. enterprise leaders have warned is now in danger due to London’s transfer.

This article was up to date to take away an inaccurate reference to when Britain left the EU.