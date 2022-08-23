Wasim Akram ‘worried’ about Pakistan’s middle order, but feels India can be beaten ‘day-in and day-out’





When Pakistan gained their opening sport of 2021 T20 World Cup within the UAE, it was their first win in opposition to India in 5 makes an attempt on the T20 World Cup. It was additionally the primary time Pakistan gained a males’s World Cup fixture of any format in opposition to India, throughout 13 matches. It was a win that spurred their spectacular run to the semi-finals, the place they misplaced to eventual champions Australia.

As they give the impression of being to finetune their prep for this 12 months’s T20 World Cup in Australia, Pakistan will look to channel that spirit of 2021. This week, India and Pakistan will lock horns for the primary time in a 12 months once they meet within the Asia Cup in Dubai. In truth, over the following two weeks, they might probably meet thrice, forward of their high-stakes World Cup fixture in Melbourne on October 24.

Wasim Akram , the previous Pakistan captain, believes final 12 months’s win has made Pakistan “believe they can beat India day-in and day-out.” He believes what was a one-sided rivalry, at World Cups, has all of the sudden come alive.

“Pakistan team is on the rise for the past couple of years,” Akram mentioned throughout a media session organised by Star Sports. “They’ve been consistent, and I think the win against India, although that was a year ago during the World Cup, gave them a bit of confidence that they can compete against India day-in and day-out.”

Akram is optimistic however desires the workforce to be conscious of how their inherent power – the highest order – should not change into a weak spot. Since the beginning of final 12 months’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s prime three have scored 67.53% of all runs made by the workforce in T20Is. This has largely been all the way down to Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman

“The only thing I’m worried about is the middle order,” he mentioned. “There is not any expertise aside from Iftikhar Ahmed coming in at No. 4, and you then’ll have in all probability Haider Ali , a young sensation who hasn’t been consistent. Babar Azam and Rizwan are the key as far as the T20 format is concerned.

“I believe typically they’re assured, however it is determined by how they really feel or what kind of mindset they’re in once they arrive earlier than the India-Pakistan sport as a result of that sport could make to interrupt the Asia Cup for both aspect.”

Akram also felt comparisons between Babar and Virat Kohli were inevitable, given the kind of impact they’ve had on their respective teams, but it wouldn’t be right to do so. To him, Babar is not yet there, but has all the makings of being a modern great.

“It’s solely pure,” Akram said of the comparison. “When we performed, individuals in contrast Inzamam-ul-Haq with Rahul Dravid or Sachin Tendulkar. Before that, it was Javed Miandad versus Sunny Gavaskar. Gundappa Viswanath and Zaheer Abbas, so [comparison] is barely pure.

“Babar has been very consistent because he has the right technique. He enjoys his batting, is still very hungry, physically fit, still young and is captain across formats. He’s learning and learning very quickly. As far as comparisons go, he’s on the right track to be where Virat Kohli is. It’s a bit too early to compare him to Kohli at this stage. But he’s on track to be one of the modern greats.”





