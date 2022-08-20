Wasim Jaffer roasts England’s ‘Bazball’ approach after thumping loss to South Africa – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

In the primary Test, South Africa performed outstandingly to defeat England by an innings and 12 runs. On Day 3 of the Test, the Proteas bowled out England for simply 149 runs, securing a straightforward victory after gaining a commanding 161-run lead within the first innings.

After registering convincing wins over New Zealand and India earlier, that is England’s first defeat below the management of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Before the primary Test, Dean Elgar, the captain of South Africa, had amusingly dismissed the specter of ‘Bazball,’ the identify given to the model of Test cricket England has been enjoying since McCullum took over as head coach.

But the squad confronted a thumping defeat adopted by a batting collapse in each innings. Amid this case, the ‘Bazball’ time period has change into one of many talked-about subjects amongst cricket fanatics across the globe.

Former Indian participant Wasim Jaffer, who’s recognized for his witty exchanges on social media, has additionally spoken on the difficulty. In a tweet, he will be seen trolling England’s latest ‘Bazball’ enjoying model which couldn’t rescue the aspect from the crushing loss.

His tweet reads, “Bazball has finished wonders within the fourth innings. SA: There shall be no fourth innings.” The put up seemingly refers to England’s earlier red-ball encounters by which the aspect had bounced again considerably nicely within the fourth innings, most notably, within the Test towards India at Edgbaston.

“Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns” SA: There shall be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 19, 2022

This put up has additionally grabbed a lot consideration. Since being shared, the put up has garnered greater than 36,000 likes on Twitter. One of the Indian followers commented, “I was thinking the same, Wasim Bhai. If we won the toss their situation had been similar.”

Another particular person joked, “Rather than Bazball, ECB should focus more on Bat-ball.”

