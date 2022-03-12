WATCH | 3 suspects break into a woman’s car in Joburg CBD | News24

Local safety firm FASDA Protection has launched video footage of three suspects breaking into a lady’s automobile within the Johannesburg CBD.

The incident occurred on Monday.

The footage exhibits one suspect breaking into the automobile, whereas the opposite opens the automobile doorways on the lookout for objects to steal. He seemingly removes a black bag from the automobile.

A close-by automobile guard idly watches on because the occasions unfold.

FASDA Protection spokesperson Matthew Brooks advised News24 opportunistic crimes like these have been on the rise within the CBD.

“It’s the lower rungs of criminal activity, but they are professional and know what they are doing,” he mentioned.

According to Brooks, vehicles like Chevrolets or Fords have central locking methods that have been simple to interrupt after they’ve been locked.

“You can see he probably slides something down the window to pop up the lock. Sometimes, they can simply break the lock mechanism to open the door.”

He inspired folks to take away the “opportunity” in these crimes.

“Don’t leave any valuables or goods in plain sight. Opportunistic crimes only happen if there is opportunity,” Brooks mentioned.