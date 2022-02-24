WATCH | 6 armed men storm KwaZulu-Natal shop | News24

Police are on the lookout for six armed males who stormed a neighborhood enterprise in Durban on Monday.

CCTV footage exhibits the lads getting into the shop at 06:00 – weapons in hand.

They confront two males seated close to the doorway and drive their manner into the store.

ALSO WATCH | One arrest made in connection with KwaZulu-Natal Vodacom store robbery

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the lads demanded cellphones and cash from the enterprise proprietor, however left with lower than they bargained for.

“The complainant pressed the panic button, and the suspects fled the scene with two cellphones,” stated Mbele.

A case of theft was opened on the Mayville police station.

Mbele advised News24 that no photographs had been fired through the incident, and no accidents had been reported.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.