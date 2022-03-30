WATCH | Absolute chaos! Fuming Nigeria fans raid pitch to attack Ghana players | Sport

Nigeria performed to a house draw towards Ghana which ended their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Thomas Partey gave the Black Stars an early lead however William Troost-Ekong equalised from the penalty spot quickly afterwards to maintain Super Eagles within the match at a packed Abuja National Stadium.

The scoreline would stay 1-1 with Ghana securing their passage on the away objectives rule to the finals, kick-starting in November.

However, hundreds of Nigeria followers took to the sphere in anger to assault the Ghana gamers and destroy stadium tools.

According to Nigerian publication Punch, previous to taking to the sphere followers threw objects on the Ghanaian gamers after the ultimate whistle.

Ghana will be a part of Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Cameroon because the African nations taking part on the world showpiece later this yr.

