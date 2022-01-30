WATCH | ActionSA vows to deal with members who disrupted Tshwane meeting | News24

A handful of ActionSA members have been concerned in an altercation that disrupted a gathering of the occasion’s Tshwane area.

The drama, caught on video, noticed an unknown member whisked away from the altercation.

Lerato Ngobeni, ActionSA nationwide spokesperson, stated the matter will probably be investigated.

ActionSA says a handful of members attended a celebration assembly within the Tshwane area with the intent of disrupting the gathering and destabilising native occasion buildings.

On Sunday a video emerged of a bunch of ActionSA members in a bodily altercation, whereas others have been disrupting the assembly singing and dancing.

One member is seen being whisked away from the altercation at one stage.

SATURDAY PROFILE | I will put my name up: ActionSA’s Bongani Baloyi wants to be next Gauteng premier

Details of the assembly stay unclear, however it was confirmed the altercation came about throughout a gathering of the occasion’s Tshwane area on Saturday.

Lerato Ngobeni, ActionSA nationwide spokesperson, informed News24 a handful of members had meant to disrupt the assembly.

“ActionSA has taken note of a meeting in Tshwane from which video footage has arisen showing a physical altercation between a small number of members of the meeting. An investigation has been initiated but information is already beginning to emerge which reveals that a handful of members came to a meeting with the intention of disrupting the meeting and destabilising our party structures in the region. It should be noted that the members involved in the altercation were a very small minority of the meeting,” she stated.

Ngobeni stated the occasion would act in opposition to those that had misbehaved.

“We will ensure that the matter is investigated and that those involved are dealt with speedily and in a manner that is consistent with our value commitment to ethical leadership – a standard that was clearly absent in the behaviour of some members depicted in the video,” she stated.