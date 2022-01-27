WATCH | Africa in 2022: We delve into the prospects and challenges facing the continent | News24

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit African economies laborious.

However, the not too long ago launched African Continental Free Trade Area provides a possibility to spice up intra-African commerce, serving to to beat the recession and get better from the devastating financial impression of Covid-19.

A constant rollout of vaccination programmes may curb the unfold of the virus that causes Covid-19 however may additionally revive journey and tourism in Africa, supplied there are not any additional worldwide journey restrictions.

The upcoming European Union-African Union (AU) summit in February and the COP27 local weather summit in Egypt are alternatives to name for extra funding and job creation in Africa and to additional align Africa’s priorities with these of its worldwide companions.

With this in thoughts, News24’s Africa Desk, along with the Institute for Security Studies and the Hanns Seidel Foundation, is organising a dialogue with African analysts about vital upcoming developments and occasions on the continent in 2022.

Will the African Union step up its efforts to develop an efficient battle prevention, battle administration, and peacekeeping technique?

Given its personal political and socio-economic challenges, what position can South Africa play to advertise peace and financial growth within the area?

What are the alternatives for worldwide cooperation, and what must be achieved to enhance Africa’s growth trajectory additional?

To reply these and different questions, be a part of us for a dialogue on Thursday at 12:00.

Join News24’s Africa Desk journalist Lenin Ndebele; government director for the Institute for Security Studies, Dr Fonteh Akum; government director on the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, Professor Cheryl Hendricks.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, a senior researcher and venture chief for Southern Africa on the Institute for Security Studies, will average the dialog.

Register here.

Did you realize you possibly can hearken to articles? Subscribe to News24 for entry to this thrilling function and extra.