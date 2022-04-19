Watch: Airline Passengers Celebrate End of Travel Mask Mandates

Upon listening to that the TSA will now not be implementing journey masks mandates aboard airways, movies circulated round social media of passengers celebrating.

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” a Biden administration official said on Monday. “In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.”

In varied movies shared throughout Twitter, airline captains and flight attendants introduced the brand new rule solely to be met with a refrain of applause as some may very well be heard shouting, “Finally!”

Wild applause on my @Delta flight as masks are introduced to be optionally available. Flight attendant sheds tears of pleasure as she broadcasts that she is taking off her masks for the primary time in two years. DL1032, PBI to ATL — Will Scharf (@willscharf) April 19, 2022

WATCH: Passengers applaud as Delta flight crew broadcasts masks are optionally available, efficient instantly pic.twitter.com/ai8oAXEsEL — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) April 19, 2022

One explicit video shared by Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann confirmed a Delta flight attendant breaking down in tears as she eliminated her masks for the primary time in two years.

Plane applauded because the stewardess introduced the top of the mandate. She broke into tears as she bought to take off her masks for the primary time in 2 years 😭 pic.twitter.com/WlCpZk30QM — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) April 19, 2022

This @SouthwestAir gate agent was so excited to inform everybody that SW formally dropped the masks mandate. But as a result of DC is a leftist cesspool, the group—other than me and like two different individuals—didn’t meet his pleasure degree. Oh nicely SO HAPPY TO FLY MASKLESS. pic.twitter.com/1zxj88cVYx — Alyssa Cordova (@lysscordova) April 19, 2022

“The mask mandate is no longer” – @SouthwestAir flight attendant pic.twitter.com/G4SUZEdUmt — Jonah Wendt (@jonah_wendt) April 19, 2022

Let’s go @SouthwestAir! Flight attendants accumulating masks for ceremonial trashing in flight! Yes! https://t.co/uUhaJVqDnZ pic.twitter.com/IkEn9UNQbg — Jeremiah J. Johnston with a “T” in my final identify! (@_jeremiahj) April 19, 2022

Here’s the response at present from two Southwest staff who’ve been pressured to take part in theater of their office lengthy after most Americans. The journey masks mandate has been halted, 3 months after the CDC admitted that material masks are ineffective. #covid #maskmandate pic.twitter.com/dXBCc94dLY — THE FOLKDANCER (@JustinFolk) April 19, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Masks No Longer Required on Planes or trains 📌#UnitedStates l #USA Today TSA stated it is going to now not implement masks mandate on planes/trains As Travelers can take off the masks for now. As Delta, Alaska, and United Airlines will now not require masks on flights pic.twitter.com/G9zPHEQBly — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 19, 2022