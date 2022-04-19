Americas

Watch: Airline Passengers Celebrate End of Travel Mask Mandates

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 hours ago
26 2 minutes read



Upon listening to that the TSA will now not be implementing journey masks mandates aboard airways, movies circulated round social media of passengers celebrating.

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” a Biden administration official said on Monday. “In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.”

In varied movies shared throughout Twitter, airline captains and flight attendants introduced the brand new rule solely to be met with a refrain of applause as some may very well be heard shouting, “Finally!”

One explicit video shared by Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann confirmed a Delta flight attendant breaking down in tears as she eliminated her masks for the primary time in two years.





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 hours ago
26 2 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button