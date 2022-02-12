Watch: Anushka Sharma Shares Jam Making Video; It’s All Things Soothing And Indulgent

When the lockdowns 2020 started, many people found our culinary abilities whereas being caught at dwelling. The kitchen, which wasn’t a majorly visited space in the home, out of the blue become a spot of fun-filled meals adventures. The development swept us off our toes. And it was the identical for Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma too. The diva has just lately opened up about one in every of her culinary tales in her newest Instagram Reels. She has posted a video that essays the method of constructing jam. According to the caption, the video was shot through the lockdown of 2020. The pictures could also be previous however we cherished seeing Anushka in her kitchen.

The video begins when Anushka Sharma goes to her kitchen backyard to select recent tomatoes for making jam at dwelling. Then she brings her basket of tomatoes to the kitchen and washes them beneath a faucet. She cuts slits into the tomatoes, blanches them after which transfers them to ice water for a while. After peeling off the pores and skin of the tomatoes, she begins dicing them. She places the diced tomatoes in a pan and cooks them for some time. With a number of sugar, a little bit of salt and different condiments, her jam is sort of full. For a final touch, Anushka provides lemon juice within the jam. She additionally reveals how she and her household relished the jam with sourdough bread.

Anushka wrote in regards to the dish in her caption. “Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam-making video and thought that coronavirus will be gone by 2021.”

Anushka Sharma likes to take pleasure in candy treats. We have typically seen her having fun with desserts, halwa, jalebi and extra. One such indulgent affair was through the Christmas. On Christmas, she relished a scrumptious cake meant for the festive season. A rich plum cake covered with white chocolate ganache and adorned with holly leaves and berries is the right Christmas deal with one can take pleasure in. Anushka’s Instagram Stories confirmed us a glimpse of this mouth-watering delight.

Once, Anushka Sharma confirmed us a breakfast jar that contained the sweetness of fruits and seeds. A jar crammed with chia seeds, fruit slices and different seeds appears to be a very wholesome approach to begin one’s day.

