Watch as British band play on van roof for drivers stuck in Calais

A British band performed an impromptu gig on their van roof to entertain drivers caught in passport queues in Calais.

Chris Langton, 33, mentioned his jazz troupe Bristol Street Music performed — and even provided karaoke — as they waited seven hours to cross the France-UK border.

They have been rewarded with flower bouquets and packing containers of macarons as drivers thanked them for “lifting the mood” within the queue.

Hundreds of travellers have been caught in Calais, France on Wednesday, with some citing delays at passport management stations.

“We got the impression we’d be in the queue for a long time,” mentioned Chris, the band’s drummer.

“We had the trumpet player in the front seat so we could move forward in the queue every five minutes.”

Chris and the group’s keyboard participant Alex Veitch pitched up on the roof of their white van as they performed improvised jazz songs to a crowd of motorists.

The band, who have been getting back from a ten-day busking tour of France, have been even joined by a younger woman who sang her model of George Ezra’s Green Green Grass on the microphone.

And whereas that they had paid the price of their journey by busking contributions – Chris mentioned they opted to not get the hat out within the Calais queue.

“So many people came up to us afterwards and said it had lifted the mood of the queue,” Chris mentioned.

“There was a man with his daughter on his shoulders who came and gave us a bunch of flowers.

“And a person from Poland gave us a complete field of macarons.”

Bristol Street Music was fashioned in 2020 with three core members – Chris on drums, Sam Fox on bass and Alex Veitch on the keyboard, with trumpet participant Alfie Grieve additionally becoming a member of them on the tour.