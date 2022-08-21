WATCH | ‘Baie dankie, sien later’: French rugby youngster stuns with Afrikaans TV interview | Sport

South African rugby followers have been surprised and enamoured in equal measure earlier this week following probably the most attention-grabbing post-match tv interviews in a very long time.

17-year-old Johan ‘JG’ Wasserman, son of former Springbok vacationer and flanker Johan, on Friday endeared himself to many when he acted as translator for Baptiste Britz, his French captain, following the France Under-18 staff’s 26-23 victory over the SA Under-18 ‘A’ within the Under-18 International Series in Paarl … in Afrikaans!

Clearly taking his duty very significantly, Wasserman listens intently to Britz earlier than relaying his phrases to former Bok Gcobani Bobo, who carried out the interview in English for TremendousSport.

One significantly memorable quote has the nippy winger saying: “We played against a very good team, it was very tough. We kept our eye on the flyhalf [Western Province’s Liam Koen] because he combined well with the forwards and backs. It’s great winning against a team like this.”

Wasserman senior, a Bulls stalwart, packed his luggage for Montpellier again in 2007 and ended his profession at Nevers, the place the household nonetheless lives.

JG and his twin sister, Jané, moved to France as three-year-olds and subsequently grew to become residents although it is clear they’ve remained fluent in Afrikaans, evidenced by JG ending the interview with: “Baie dankie en sien later. [Thanks, see you later]”

The teenager is a wing and thought of a prospect for the longer term.