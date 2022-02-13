WATCH: Big Game Roundtable With Jim Hill And The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell And Akbar Gbajabiamila

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – CBS Los Angeles Sports Director, Jim Hill sat down with Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-hosts of ‘The Talk’ on CBS to speak about Sunday’s large recreation!

This group is not any stranger to skilled soccer.

READ MORE: Detroit Announces 3,000 Speed Humps To Be Installed In New Program

Hill performed skilled soccer for the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns. Gbajabiamila performed for the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins, and, whereas by no means really enjoying professionally, O’Connell is a self-proclaimed die-hard Chargers fan. He can be no stranger to sportscasting, serving as occasional co-host of Chargers pre-game and halftime reveals on KCBS.

Watch because the trio speak soccer, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Super Bowl picks and Los Angeles sports activities.

READ MORE: Here’s Another Sneak Peek Of GM’s Superbowl Ad Featuring Dr. Evil

The Roundtable additionally options CBS Los Angeles sports activities anchor, Chris Hayre who’s joined by two soccer insiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic and Sarina Morales from Bally Sports. Watch as they provide insights into the sport and what to anticipate, in addition to their ideas on among the enjoyable ‘prop bets’ making their method across the web.

MORE NEWS: FBI, Michigan AG’s Office Warn Of Romance Scams Ahead Of Valentine’s Day