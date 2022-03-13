WATCH | Bismarck du Plessis sees red after WWE moment at Loftus | Sport
Bismarck du Plessis (Gallo)
While the Bulls did sufficient to hold on for a 29-24 win over Munster in a United Rugby Championship conflict on Saturday, a pink card to alternative Bismarck du Plessis did not assist their trigger.
Du Plessis was despatched off within the seventieth minute following a harmful sort out on Munster No 8, Alex Kendellen.
The veteran hooker picked Kendellen up at a ruck, lifted him up over his shoulder after which tossed him over in what can finest be described as a transfer straight out of the WWE.
Luckily for Kendellen, his fall was damaged by gamers under him.
WATCH the incident under:
