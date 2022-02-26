WATCH | Body of 13-year-old Jerobiojin van Wyk arrives ahead of funeral | News24

Contained in a small white casket, the physique of 13-year-old Jerobiojin van Wyk, who was killed earlier this month in Klawer, arrived on the Klawer Community centre on Saturday morning.

The teen’s stays have been discovered earlier this month on the property of 56-year-old Daniel Smit, who was arrested.

The physique of 13-year outdated Jerobiojin van Wyk from Klawer arrived on the Klawer Community centre on Saturday morning. News24 Marvin Charles, News24 Mourners gathering to pay their final respect to 13-year outdated Jerobiojin van Wyk. News24 Marvin Charles, News24

His mom, Triesa, was sobbing when she arrived on the centre.

She wore a T-shirt that had her son’s face printed on it.

READ | Klawer killing: ‘It will be a beautiful service’ – community prepares for Jerobiojin’s funeral

Other mourners, who braved the sweltering warmth to pay their final respects to the younger teen, additionally arrived on the centre on Saturday.

Jerobiojin’s loss of life shocked the close-knit group of Klawer and indignant residents protested after Smit’s arrest.

Smit faces expenses of homicide, kidnapping, assault with intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt and defeating the ends of justice.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.